ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko condemns attempts to rename India as Bharat

September 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday condemned attempts to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

In a statement, he said the ploy to change the name was the first push towards “Hindu Rashtra”.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has made the move to implement the game plan of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva, and it is condemnable, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that RSS’s ‘guruji’ Golwalkar had explained that the term ‘India’ would include Christians and Muslims and ‘Bharat’ would only represent Hindus, Mr. Vaiko said the BJP was trying to destroy the nation’s diversity. The only way to put a full stop to this is by dislodging them from power, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US