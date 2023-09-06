Vaiko condemns attempts to rename India as Bharat

September 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday condemned attempts to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

In a statement, he said the ploy to change the name was the first push towards “Hindu Rashtra”.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has made the move to implement the game plan of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva, and it is condemnable, he said.

Pointing out that RSS’s ‘guruji’ Golwalkar had explained that the term ‘India’ would include Christians and Muslims and ‘Bharat’ would only represent Hindus, Mr. Vaiko said the BJP was trying to destroy the nation’s diversity. The only way to put a full stop to this is by dislodging them from power, he added.

