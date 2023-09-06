HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Vaiko condemns attempts to rename India as Bharat

September 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday condemned attempts to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

In a statement, he said the ploy to change the name was the first push towards “Hindu Rashtra”.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has made the move to implement the game plan of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva, and it is condemnable, he said.

Pointing out that RSS’s ‘guruji’ Golwalkar had explained that the term ‘India’ would include Christians and Muslims and ‘Bharat’ would only represent Hindus, Mr. Vaiko said the BJP was trying to destroy the nation’s diversity. The only way to put a full stop to this is by dislodging them from power, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.