Vaiko asks Centre to secure release of abducted Indians in Myanmar

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the Union government to intervene and secure the release of 300 Indian engineers including 60 from Tamil Nadu who have allegedly been abducted and kept in Myawaddy region in Myanmar.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the abducted Indians were being forced to do illegal activities by their abductors and those refusing were being physically tortured.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was highly condemnable that these Indians were lured with the promise of jobs in Thailand and were instead forced to do illegal activities and tortured.