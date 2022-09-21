Vaiko asks Centre to secure release of abducted Indians in Myanmar

The Hindu Bureau
September 21, 2022 01:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the Union government to intervene and secure the release of 300 Indian engineers including 60 from Tamil Nadu who have allegedly been abducted and kept in Myawaddy region in Myanmar.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the abducted Indians were being forced to do illegal activities by their abductors and those refusing were being physically tortured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was highly condemnable that these Indians were lured with the promise of jobs in Thailand and were instead forced to do illegal activities and tortured.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app