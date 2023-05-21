Vaiko announces intra-party elections

May 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder and general secretary Vaiko on Sunday announced intra-party elections for key posts. In case of multiple contenders for each post, the election would be held in the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on June 14.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes a few days after MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy made public his differences with Mr. Vaiko and made some allegations against party’s deputy general secretary Durai Vaiko, son of Mr. Vaiko.

Besides the party’s general secretary and presidium chairperson posts, elections are also to be held for the party’s treasurer, principal secretary, five deputy secretaries (including one reserved for women) and 14 other key posts, Mr. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha member said in a party release.

Nominations for contesting for these posts would be received in the Thayagam, party head office in Chennai, between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on June 1. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 3. During the party’s general council meeting in March last year, Mr. Durai Vaiko was elected as its headquarters secretary.