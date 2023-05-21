ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko announces intra-party elections

May 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The announcement assumes significance as it comes a few days after MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy made public his differences with Vaiko

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko. | Photo Credit: PTI

MDMK founder and general secretary Vaiko on Sunday announced intra-party elections for key posts. In case of multiple contenders for each post, the election would be held in the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on June 14.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes a few days after MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy made public his differences with Mr. Vaiko and made some allegations against party’s deputy general secretary Durai Vaiko, son of Mr. Vaiko.

Read also: MDMK presidium chairman Duraisamy urges Vaiko to merge party with DMK

Besides the party’s general secretary and presidium chairperson posts, elections are also to be held for the party’s treasurer, principal secretary, five deputy secretaries (including one reserved for women) and 14 other key posts, Mr. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha member said in a party release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations for contesting for these posts would be received in the Thayagam, party head office in Chennai, between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on June 1. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 3. During the party’s general council meeting in March last year, Mr. Durai Vaiko was elected as its headquarters secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US