Vaiko acquitted in defamation case

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vaiko was on Friday acquitted from a case by a special court for elected representatives in Chennai.

Mr. Vaiko was facing a criminal defamation case since 2007 for allegedly defaming his mentor and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

‘Disrupting meeting’

The case of the prosecution was that Mr. Vaiko had sent a communication containing defamatory insinuations against the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and a copy of the same was released to the press. Mr. Vaiko had alleged that the Chief Minister was using the official machinery at his command to disrupt an MDMK party meeting.

The defamation complaint was filed by city public prosecutor in December 2006 based on newspaper reports published in 2007 January.

The case was transferred to the special court at Singaravelar Maligai, and trial was expedited after the Madras High Court declined to discharge him last June.

Though the case was posted for pronouncement of judgment, Mr. Vaiko did not appear before the court, citing health conditions on Friday morning. He was represented by lawyers.

Special Judge G. Karunanidhi pronounced the judgment acquitting Mr. Vaiko. The Judge said there was no ground to hold Mr. Vaiko guilty of the charges, since the entire case was filed based on an article written in a newspaper. The prosecution did not produce any evidence during the examination and the witnesses turned hostile, the judge said, adding that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against him.

Pending cases

In the last two decades, both DMK and AIADMK governments filed defamation cases against political opponents and media outlets.

No case has reached any logical conclusion and a large number of cases are pending trial in courts, as respondents have obtained stay from higher courts.

A former special public prosecutor, who has dealt with the defamation cases, said, “Over 120 cases are pending at different stages. No case has reached the final stage, except the case against Mr. Vaiko. Another case against T.T.V. Dhinakaran is in trial stage with the special court.”