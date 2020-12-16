Tamil Nadu

Vaidyanathan, Satyagopal appointed expert members of NGT

Girija Vaidyanathan, former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, and K. Satyagopal, former Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority, have been appointed as expert members of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change made the announcement on Tuesday after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal for naming expert members to the NGT.

Arun Kumar Verma, an Indian Forest Service officer, has also been appointed an expert member.

The notification of their appointment said they will hold the post for a period of four years with effect from the date of their assumption of charge of the post or attaining the age of 65 years, or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

