Vaidehi Vijayakumar appointed new Vice Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women's University

Vaidehi Vijayakumar has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women's University. She will hold the post for three years from the date of assumption of office.
Ms. Vijayakumar has worked as a professor for 12 years in Anna University where she held the post of head of department for six years and 10 months, and dean for five years at the institution. She has also held the post of dean at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University. She has been in the academic council and the Board of Studies of Anna University and VIT University.
Ms. Vijayakumar has been a visiting professor at Ryerson University, Canada, and at National University and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
She has guided 24 PhD students and has to her credit 266 papers in international journals and forums.
