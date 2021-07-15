Vadivelu tells people to take COVID-19 jabs

Appealing to the general public to take COVID-19 vaccines, actor Vadivelu on Wednesday said people should extend their cooperation to the State government in all the steps being taken against the spread of the pandemic.

Handing over a cheque for ₹5 lakh towards Chief Minister Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to M.K. Stalin, he told reporters that he had already taken both doses.

Commending the DMK government for the efforts taken against the spread of COVID-19 and other welfare schemes, he said the entire world was impressed with the actions of the DMK government.

To a query on talks doing the rounds about “Kongu Nadu”, Mr. Vadivelu said: “What is the need? Why divide Tamil Nadu when all is well? I don't want to talk politics.”

When asked about his opinion on closed cinema halls and OTT platforms, he said: “Naturally, OTT is the next level. We saw cinema and then came the serial and now the OTT. I am sure OTT platforms will give birth to something else. We have to change with the times.”

To a query on whether he had plans for OTT, Mr. Vadivelu said: “Some talks are on. I hope for the best.”