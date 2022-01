Vadivelu

CHENNAI

01 January 2022 19:45 IST

Actor Vadivelu, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, was discharged from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) Hospital, Porur, on Saturday.

In a press release, Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director of the hospital, said the actor, having recovered completely, was discharged in good health. His stay in the hospital was good.

