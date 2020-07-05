Vadapalanji IT Park to be converted into COVID-19 care centre: Collector

The Information Technology (IT) Park at Vadapalanji will be converted into a COVID-19 care centre in two weeks, said Madurai Collector T. G. Vinay on Sunday.
Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said the IT park already had a sound structure in place. It only required beds and better light fittings. It would be able to accommodate 1,100 patients who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms without any co-morbidities, he said.
Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar and the Collector inspected the place on Saturday.
“The structure is close to Madurai Kamaraj University where patients are already undergoing treatment. It is large and spacious too, helping us accommodate those with mild symptoms,” the Collector said. It would aid in decongesting available tertiary health centres.
The district already has COVID-19 care centres at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Yadava College and Thiagarajar College of Engineering.
