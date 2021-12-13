Vadapalani Andavar temple to get 44 new wedding halls

Each can accommodate 50 persons, says Sekarbabu

The Vadapalani Andavar temple in the city will get 44 new small-sized wedding halls, each with a capacity to accommodate 50 persons.

“The temple gets applications for conduct of 30-40 weddings during one muhurtham, which is why we are planning such small-sized halls for the convenience of these families. Apart from the halls, dress changing rooms for the bride and groom and toilets too would be constructed,” P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, who recently visited the temple, said.

Encroachments in front of the temple have been removed.

CM’s advice

Thirteen shops that obstructed the view of the gopuram have been moved to the other side and on the basis of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s advice, the traffic flow in the busy area will be streamlined.

“Roads get choked easily. We will study the movement of traffic and bring about a solution,” he added.

The kumbhabishekam of the temple will be held on January 23, 2022. The flag hoisting for the conduct of the pujas in this connection will be held on January 13, 2022.

Mr. Sekarbabu said that it was in 2007 that the previous kumbhabishekam was held. Consecrations of temples are to be conducted once in 12 years.

The madapalli where prasadams (offerings to the deities) are prepared, has been renovated. The dwajasthambam has been replaced, the temple cars, both golden and wooden, are being renovated and a new nandavanam (garden from which flowers would be used for pujas). In addition, devotees will get a new meditation hall near the samadhi of the savant, who constructed the temple.