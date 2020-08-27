Vaccine trials at two centres in Chennai

CHENNAI

27 August 2020 00:18 IST

Studies on efficacy of Covishield on in full swing; trial to engage 300 individuals

In a release on Wednesday, he said Tamil Nadu’s Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine was appointed the principal investigator. The trials would engage healthy individuals above 18 years of age.

The initiative will be jointly carried out by the National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai, and the ICMR. Official sources said the vaccine’s safety would be tested at RGGGH, while its immunogenicity would be evaluated at SRIHER. The institutes would have 150 participants each.

The Minister said the vaccine stimulated a T-cell response in the body in 14 days. These T-cells, which are white blood cells, attacked the cells infected by the novel coronavirus. The vaccine prompted an antibody response in 28 days. “On completion of the second phase of the trial, the third phase would be conducted, and it is expected that the vaccine would be brought into use soon,” he said.

