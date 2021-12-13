Vaccine mandate for temple entry withdrawn

Earlier order covered Meenakshi Sundareswarar, Sri Ramanathaswamy temples

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Sunday withdrew an order mandating two doses of vaccination against COVID-19 for devotees and visitors to the famed Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai and the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

On Saturday, the Joint Commissioner of the HR&CE Department, Chelladurai, had, citing an advisory from the Madurai district administration on the prevention of a third wave, said that from Monday (December 13), visitors to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple must provide proof of having taken both doses of the vaccines. Those not providing proof of vaccination would be denied entry into the temple.

Likewise, in Rameswaram, Municipality officials had installed huge hoardings at vantage locations, urging visitors and devotees to get inoculated. “Only those who have taken the vaccine doses shall be permitted [entry into the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple],” an official had said. The Health Department had also kept the vaccine vials ready, and people were given shots on the spot.

However, on Sunday, mandates at both the temples were withdrawn. When contacted, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the Department had already undertaken adequate COVID-19 safety measures at the temples. Guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection are being adhered to, he said. Hence, it was felt that vaccination mandate to enter the premises of temples was not necessary at this stage.

On average, around 50,000 people visit the coastal Rameswaram. The Meenakshi temple, on average, receives around 30,000 to 45,000 devotees, from various destinations, every day.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Government had made it mandatory for people to get inoculated, especially, if they moved around in public places.