Vaccine allocation by Centre inadequate: Purohit

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 00:28 IST

‘DMK govt. will be cordial with Delhi’

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday reiterated its request for adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the State, even as the country was preparing to face the third wave of COVID-19. In his address in the Assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: “We urge the Union government to ensure that adequate vaccine supplies are made available to ensure that the entire adult population of India is vaccinated against COVID-19 before this year-end.”

As medical experts have warned of a third wave, the State government would take all necessary measures to counter it, he said. “Health infrastructure is being further strengthened. All ongoing construction projects in the health sector, including that of eleven new medical colleges, are being expedited for early completion,” he said.

The DMK government will staunchly stand in defence of the rights of the States and constitutionally oppose any infringement of them, he said. “At the same time, we will maintain a cordial relationship with the Union government, as partners in the process of nation building, in line with our policy of extending our hand in friendship, even as we speak up for our rights,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

A new 500-bed multi-specialty hospital will be constructed on the King Institute’s campus in Chennai at ₹250 crore, he said. “Oxygen storage and production capacities are being further augmented in many government hospitals,” he said. Private investors have been offered a special package of incentives to establish units to manufacture liquid medical oxygen and related equipment in Tamil Nadu. He thanked and appreciated all frontline workers for their tireless and selfless efforts in combating the pandemic.

So far, ₹335.01 crore had been received as contributions to CMPRF, he said. Of this, ₹141.10 crore had been utilised for procuring life-saving drugs and medical equipment, he said. “A further ₹50 crore will be allotted for augmenting the supply of liquid medical oxygen to government hospitals and ₹50 crore for preparatory activities for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19,” he said.