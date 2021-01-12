Vaccination: PM, CM hold discussions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami attended a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination drive to be launched in the next few days.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials were present at the meeting.

A senior official told The Hindu that in the first phase, about six lakh health workers would be administered the vaccine. In the second phase, other frontline personnel, like those from the Police and Revenue Departments and local bodies, would be administered the vaccine. In the third phase, those above 50 years of age would be given the vaccine, he said. Over 40,000 centres have been identified for administering vaccines, he noted. When asked about human resources, he said the government would manage with existing personnel.