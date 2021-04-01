Vaccination of prisoners begins

The Department of Prisons & Correctional Services on Thursday launched vaccination of convicts lodged in the Salem central prison.

In the first phase, 13 convicts aged over 60 and 45-59 with co-morbidities were vaccinated for COVID-19. Also, 82 convicts lodged in the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, and the Palayamkottai Central Prison were vaccinated.

In a press release, Director-General of Police/DG of Prisons & Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh said steps were taken with the assistance of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to cover 647 prisoners who gave their willingness to get vaccinated. Efforts were also on to vaccinate other willing inmates in the age group of 45-59 without any co-morbidities as per the revised norms prescribed by the government.