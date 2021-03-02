Vaccination drive begins in the Nilgiris

Residents above 60 years of age or those above 45 with comorbidities can be inoculated against COVID-19 in government hospitals, upgraded primary health centres and at 10 private hospitals here from Monday. It will be done in all GHs free of cost and at upgraded PHCs, health officials said.

For a fee of ₹250, people can also choose to get the vaccine at S.M Hospital and Vijaya Hospital in Udhagamandalam, Nankem Hospital, Sagayamatha Hospital, Pushpa Hospital and Siddhagiri Sai Hospital in Coonoor, K.M.F. Hospital and H.F. Hospital in Kotagiri as well as Ashwini – Gudalur Adivasi Hospital and Pushpagiri Hospital in Gudalur.

Those who wish to get vaccinated need to bring one of the following ID proofs – Aadhaar card, bank passbook, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, passport or pension document affixed with photo.