Vaccination camp for native fowls to be held in Kallakurichi

January 24, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ranikhet Disease Vaccine K (RDVK) vaccination for native fowls will be held as a fortnight-long camp in the district. 

It is being organised in all villages from February 1 to 14. According to a press release, vaccination for poultry is being undertaken as a preventive measure. Ranikhet disease is often fatal to the fowls causing loss of livelihood and income to the farmers, the release said.

The vaccination drive is currently being conducted once a week in all the veterinary hospitals and fortnightly in all government veterinary clinics.

