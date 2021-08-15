Tamil NaduChennai 15 August 2021 01:35 IST
Vaccination camp at Alwarpet
Updated: 15 August 2021 01:35 IST
Narayana Guruviah Chetty’s Estate Charities and Lions Club of Madras Park Town in association with Chennai Corporation will organise a COVID-19 vaccination camp at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam on TTK Road, Alwarpet, at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.
Mylapore MLA Dha Velu will be the chief guest. Residents are requested to bring their Aadhaar cards to participate in the camp.
