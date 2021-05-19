Tamil NaduPUDUCHERRY 19 May 2021 00:15 IST
Vacancies at civil defence force
Applications for joining the Civil Defence Force are invited from the residents. Interested candidates could download application from the websites https://collectorate.py.gov.in and https://puducherry_dt.gov.in.
For queries related to enrolment, contact Ravichandran, Special Officer, at 8778335504, District Collector Purva Garg said.
Ms. Garg in a release said details about bed availability in hospitals are available on https://covid19dashboard.py.gov.in
People can call 104 for medical emergency, 1070 for complaint/queries on enforcement/general assistance and 1077 for food assistance, the release said.
