V-P’s Twitter handle replaces ‘saffron’ Thiruvalluvar picture

A picture accompanying a tweet posted under Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s official handle on Thursday, showing Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in a saffron robe, was replaced after a DMK MP objected to it.
DNV Senthilkumar S. contended that Thiruvalluvar should not be restricted to one specific religion or caste. The image was replaced with one showing the saint in a white robe. “The earlier tweet was posted by mistake by a staff,” the V-P's office said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.