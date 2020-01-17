V-P’s Twitter handle replaces ‘saffron’ Thiruvalluvar picture

A picture accompanying a tweet posted under Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s official handle on Thursday, showing Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in a saffron robe, was replaced after a DMK MP objected to it.

DNV Senthilkumar S. contended that Thiruvalluvar should not be restricted to one specific religion or caste. The image was replaced with one showing the saint in a white robe. “The earlier tweet was posted by mistake by a staff,” the V-P's office said.