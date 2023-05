V. Palanikumar reappointed as State Election Commissioner

May 18, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has reappointed retired IAS officer V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner. A notification issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department state that he has been reappointed in the post “for a successive term up to March 9, 2024.” ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.