V-C selection should be transparent: Stalin

‘Only a great educationist from Tamil Nadu should be chosen’

Leader of the Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the AIADMK government not to give up the State’s rights in the selection of the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Madras and pave the way for the “saffronisation of the study of science and art subjects”.

In a statement, he said that only a great educationist from Tamil Nadu should be made the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

“It is highly condemnable that there is no transparency in the selection... The educationists in Tamil Nadu have already been humiliated with the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who has an engineering background, as the chairman of the search panel,” Mr. Stalin said.

Of the 177 applicants, only 12 were invited for the final interview. “Why only 12 applicants were invited is still a mystery, and the interviews were done through e-conferencing when the State is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he was pained by the lack of transparency in the selection of the Vice-Chancellor for the 163-year-old university. “The government should explain how the final list was prepared and list the number of BC and MBC and SC/ST candidates,” he said.