V-C search panel hands over names of 3 selected candidates

The interview for shortlisted candidates to the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University was held on Tuesday. It is learnt that the V-C search panel handed over names of three selected candidates to the Governor-Chancellor’s office.
A total of 43 aspirants had applied for the post. Quite a few of them were from other States. Sources said most of the candidates could not make it in person to the interview which was held in the city. A couple of candidates were interviewed online as they were stationed outside the State.
One of the requirements of the University statutes is that a person aspiring to be the V-C should have a Ph D in fisheries science. The list of aspirants on the varsity website has many candidates who have degrees in other sciences. It is learnt that among the 10 short-listed candidates, there were at least two from other States.
While the chairman of the search panel interviewed the candidates via video-conferencing, the other panelists were present in person.
The chairman of the V-C search panel was K.P. Viswanatha, V-C of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Ahmednagar. He was the Governor’s nominee. R. Prabakaran, former V-C of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and H. Devaraj, former Vice Chairman of the University Grants Commission were the other two members. Mr. Prabakaran was nominated by the Fisheries University’s academic council and Mr. Devaraj was nominated by the Board of management of the Fisheries University.
