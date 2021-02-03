‘Uzhavar santhai inaugurated in Singampunari’

03 February 2021 20:13 IST

The State on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the ‘Uzhavar sandhai’ established at Singampunari in Sivaganga district was opened recently and was functioning smoothly.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi closed the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Nithya Sowmya of Tiruchi, who had complained that even 10 years after the completion of its construction, the market had not been inaugurated for the benefit the farmers and people in and around Singampunari.

