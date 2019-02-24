Uzhavan app to give farmers crop updates

Soon, farmers in the State can use the Uzhavan app to get crop calendars tailor-made to suit individual soil and climatic conditions.

The mobile app that has over 4 lakh active users in the State is on an expansion mode with the Agriculture Department planning to add this service to the 12 existing ones.

“The trial is on for this feature that will tell farmers what has to be done during each stage of the crop, where seeds and fertilizers can be procured and how much is to be used. Since we have soil details of each village in the State, we will use that data to provide information to farmers,” explained Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Recently, a new feature was added to the app: farmers can rent out their implements to others to use.

Renting implements

Tafe’s JFarm Services App tied up with the department recently and the feature was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The JFarm app has been integrated with the Uzhavan app to offer farmers information on tractor and farm machinery rental services. It connects tractor owners and custom hiring centres directly with farmers seeking farm mechanisation solutions, thereby facilitating a fair and transparent rental process while focusing on quality, dependability and timely delivery, said a release from Tafe.

A total of 4,157 renting farmers and 7,461 customers, who are farmers without equipment, have enrolled within a couple of weeks of the launch.

“Within such a short time, 12,100 orders for a value of ₹2.19 crore have been serviced,” Mr. Bedi added.

The app developed by P. Venkatachalapathy, assistant director (IT) and P.R. Saravanan, agriculture officer, has over 3.4 lakh active users. It is available on both Android and iPhone platforms and has a star rating of 4.4 on Google apps.

Other services

The other features in Uzhavan include real-time information on crop prices, weather updates, subsidy and government scheme forms, crop insurance and compensation.

“Farmers can track the status of the insurance claims thanks to a link to the Central government’s server,” Mr. Venkatachalapathy said.