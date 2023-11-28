Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalin expresses relief, lauds rescue teams 

November 28, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the country heaved a sigh of relief after the rescue of the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he is relieved to learn of the successful evacuation of all the 41 workers who were trapped for 17 days.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the brave rescue teams and rat-hole miners for their relentless efforts in the #Silkyara tunnel rescue. Wishing strength and resilience to the 41 courageous workers and their families. #UttarakhandTunnelRescue,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

