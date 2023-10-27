ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth ₹10,150 crore at Chennai roadshow 

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the representatives of various industrial groups and invited them to attend the Global Investors Meet to be organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking at the roadshow held in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investments in Uttarakhand worth ₹10,150 crore were signed during the roadshow the State organised in Chennai on Thursday ahead of its Global Investors Meet (GIM), a release by the Uttarakhand government said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who took part in the roadshow, said Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand were spiritually connected due to the presence of pilgrimage sites like Rameshwaram, Kedarnath, and Adi Kailash.

A press release said the MoUs signed covered healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, and education sectors, the release added. Mr. Dhami, who met with the representatives of various industrial groups, invited them to attend the GIM to be organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9. He said Uttarakhand was being made investment friendly with the ‘mantra’ of ‘Peace to Prosperity,’ which is also the theme for the GIM. He pointed out that over 30 policies had been amended in the last few months to make the State investor friendly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / India

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US