Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth ₹10,150 crore at Chennai roadshow 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the representatives of various industrial groups and invited them to attend the Global Investors Meet to be organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking at the roadshow held in Chennai on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking at the roadshow held in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investments in Uttarakhand worth ₹10,150 crore were signed during the roadshow the State organised in Chennai on Thursday ahead of its Global Investors Meet (GIM), a release by the Uttarakhand government said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who took part in the roadshow, said Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand were spiritually connected due to the presence of pilgrimage sites like Rameshwaram, Kedarnath, and Adi Kailash.

A press release said the MoUs signed covered healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, and education sectors, the release added. Mr. Dhami, who met with the representatives of various industrial groups, invited them to attend the GIM to be organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9. He said Uttarakhand was being made investment friendly with the ‘mantra’ of ‘Peace to Prosperity,’ which is also the theme for the GIM. He pointed out that over 30 policies had been amended in the last few months to make the State investor friendly.

