‘Utilise unused vaccines at pvt. hospitals’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to utilise the unused COVID-19 vaccines lying with private hospitals.

He said private hospitals charging ₹850-₹1,500 a dose and requiring booking for vaccination meant “lakhs of” vials remained unutilised.

As per an estimate, there were 25 lakhs of vials lying unutilised at private hospitals in the State, he said.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked the government to clarify whether Tamil Nadu students would have to appear for NEET before the A.K. Rajan Committee gives its recommendations. He said there was confusion among students on whether they should prepare for NEET, adding that when he raised the issue in the Assembly, the Chief Minister did not give a direct answer.