Villupuram MP urges Lt. Governor to utilise govt. hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Puducherry administration to ensure that adequate steps are taken to utilise all the government hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a memorandum presented on Monday to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking steps to tackle the pandemic situation, Mr. Ravikumar said that presently the incidence of COVID-19 in Puducherry was on the rise as could be evidenced by the registration of not less than 1, 000 cases a day.

He said 90% of the patients were in home isolation. This is a discouraging sign as the chances of spread of pandemic were strong. This should be reversed and the government should ramp up facilities, he said.

The MP also wanted a coordinated approach between the territorial administration and the centrally-administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) to tackle the emergent situation.

The territorial administration should come out with a transparent approach on the availability of liquid oxygen supply and beds.

With bars remaining closed in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and with liquor being available in Puducherry, the influx of people from the neighbouring State into Puducherry would be immense and hence steps should be taken to ensure that such a situation offering scope for spread of COVID-19 was tackled effectively.

With economic activity having come to a close following the lockdown, members of middle income and low income families were bereft of sources of income. The government should come forward to provide ₹5,000 per family, he added.