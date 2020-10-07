U.T. witnesses 407 new cases and three deaths

Three people died of COVID-19 in Puducherry on Tuesday while 407 new cases were recorded from 5,255 samples.

The capital witnessed two deaths and Mahe recorded its first fatality in a 53-year-old patient. The patients were in the 50-60 years age bracket and had co-morbidities, such as diabetes and systemic hypertension.

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 546 — Puducherry (457), Karaikal (46), Yanam (42) and Mahe (one).

Among the new cases, 266 were in Puducherry, 89 in Karaikal, 18 in Yanam and 34 in Mahe region. The active cases stood at 4,522, including 2,932 patients in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was 7.74%, case fatality rate 1.84% and recovery rate 82.93%.

The overall tally of COVID-19 infections aggregated to 29,682 cases while the total number of patients who recovered was 24,614, including 393 patients discharged on Tuesday. The Department of Health has so far tested 2.09 lakh samples, of which 1.77 lakh were found to be negative.