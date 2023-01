January 14, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam was admitted to Madras Medical Mission after he reportedly fell ill on Saturday.

According to his office, the doctors had advised him to stay in the hospital for a day when he went for a check up. He has to undergo certain medical tests as an in-patient.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Mr. Selvam at the hospital, Raj Nivas said in a statement.