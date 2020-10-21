U.T. records two deaths and 206 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

21 October 2020 00:45 IST

Health Department has tested 2.7 lakh samples

Puducherry registered 206 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday that took the cumulative toll to 577 in the Union Territory.

A 56-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman died in Puducherry and Mahe respectively. The toll in the capital stood at 478, followed by Karaikal (52), Yanam (42) and Mahe (five).

A press release from S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said the new cases were identified from testing 4,013 samples.

The test positivity rate was 5.13%, case fatality rate 1.72% and recovery rate 86.02%.

Puducherry recorded 143 of the new cases, Karaikal 29, Yanam 18 and Mahe 16. The total number of active cases stood at 4,100 with 2,579 patients in home quarantine, after one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu’s tally.

The cumulative caseload across regions is Puducherry (27,545), Karaikal (3,292), Yanam (1,858) and Mahe (757). Of all active cases in the Union Territory now, Puducherry accounted for 3,541 cases, including 2,183 in home isolation. So far, 23,526 patients have recovered in the capital, including 201 in the last 24 hours.

Karaikal has 339 active cases followed by Yanam (80) and Mahe (141).

The overall tally in the Union Territory stands at 577 deaths, 4,100 active cases, a cumulative total of 33,452 cases and 28,774 recovered patients, including 252 discharged during the last 24 hours.

The Health Department has tested 2.70 lakh samples, of which the results of 2.33 lakh samples were negative. Results of the remaining samples are awaited.