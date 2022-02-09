Tamil Nadu

U.T. records two COVID deaths, 198 new cases

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 198 new cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry and Mahe recorded one death each, taking the toll to 1,955. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,534), Karaikal (264), Yanam (112) and Mahe (55). Puducherry accounted for 135 new cases, which were detected from 2,322 tests, followed by Karaikal (33), Yanam (24) and Mahe (6).

With 538 patients recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the active cases stood at 3,086. Of them, 74 were in hospitals and 3,012 in home isolation. The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,64,760 cases and 1,59,719 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 2,020 people took the COVID-19 vaccine.


