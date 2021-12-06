U.T. records eight fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

06 December 2021 23:01 IST

No death was reported in the last 24 hours

The Union Territory on Monday recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases from tests conducted on 1322 persons.

No death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours, ending 10 a.m. on Monday.

Of the new cases reported, six are from Puducherry and one each from Karaikal and Mahe regions. Currently, there are 250 active cases, of which 197 are under home isolation. The test positivity rate now stood at 0.61% and case fatality rate at 1.45%.

