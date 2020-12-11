U.T. logs two deaths, 24 cases

PUDUCHERRY

11 December 2020 01:12 IST

Both male patients who died did not have co-morbidities

Puducherry recorded two more COVID-19 deaths while adding 24 new cases to its overall tally on Thursday.

The two male patients who died in the capital did not have any co-morbidities. While a 45-year-old patient died of septic shock and refractory hypoxemia, the other (aged 72) succumbed to Covid pneumonia and ARDS.

With this, the coronavirus toll in the Union Territory has risen to 617. Puducherry accounted for 505 deaths, followed by Karaikal (59), Yanam (45) and Mahe (eight).

Advertising

Advertising

Of the new cases, which were detected from testing 1,570 samples during the last 24 hours, 12 patients were in Puducherry and six each in Karaikal and Mahe. Yanam did not report a new case.

Recovery rate

The test positivity rate was 1.52%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.35%.

Of the estimated 4.28 lakh samples tested so far, 3.85 lakh returned negative.

As many as 18 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the Union territory stood at 37,363 cases, while the total recoveries aggregated to 36,372 cases.

The Union Territory has 374 active cases, with 209 patients in hospital and 165 persons in home isolation.

Cuddalore sees 11 cases

Cuddalore district reported 11 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 24,392. While 24,057 persons have been discharged, the active cases were 57. In Villupuram district, eight tested positive, taking the tally to 14,751.

Kallakurichi district reported three cases.