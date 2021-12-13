U.T. logs seven new COVID-19 cases

It records zero death; number of active cases remain below 200

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as the active cases remained below the 200 mark with seven new cases being added to the tally.

Puducherry accounted for three of the new cases, which were detected from 1,047 tests, followed by three in Karaikal and one in Mahe (1). No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 32 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 183. Out of this, 45 patients were in hospital and 138 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.67%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.41%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,877, of which Puducherry logged 1,465, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has recorded 1,29,224 cases against 1,27,164 recoveries. Of an estimated 20 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,521 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The total vaccine doses administered in the Union Territory to date stood at 13,08,227 doses.