U.T. govt. warns medical shops on sale of drugs

Officials say self-medication is delaying treatment of COVID-19 and had resulted in several deaths

The U.T. government would be compelled to take stern action against chemists found selling prescription drugs over the counter, said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A. Anbarasu.

Addressing a press conference along with District Collector-cum-Health Secretary T. Arun on Saturday, Mr. Anbarasu said the government had received several complaints about people going in for self-medication. This was one of the reasons for COVID-19 patients getting delayed treatment, and had resulted in several deaths.

Mr. Arun said the district administration had declared 11 more streets at Reddiyarpalayam, Katterikuppam, Bahour, Mettupalayam, Abhisegapakkam, Kosapalayam and Lawspet as containment zones because of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Only vegetable and grocery shops would be opened from 6 a.m to noon, and movement of people and vehicles would be restricted.