Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19. According to sources, Mr. Rangasamy, who had tested negative a couple of days ago for the swearing-in ceremony, was tested again after showing symptoms, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.
U.T. CM tests positive
May 09, 2021 23:29 IST
May 09, 2021 23:29 IST
