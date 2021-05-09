Tamil Nadu

U.T. CM tests positive

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19. According to sources, Mr. Rangasamy, who had tested negative a couple of days ago for the swearing-in ceremony, was tested again after showing symptoms, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 11:30:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ut-cm-tests-positive/article34522776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY