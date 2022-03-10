Chief Justice asks Greater Chennai Corporation to not let people pee on High Court compound wall

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has begun using trenchless technology to lay power cables underground without much damage to the roads but the old cables had to be repaired only manually by digging trenches.

The submission was made before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy who were seized of a contempt of court petition filed against a former Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation for poor maintenance of city roads and repeated damage caused to them.

Expressing anguish over the city roads and pavements being laid and dug up repeatedly for one work or the other, the judges last week summoned a Tangedco official to ascertain why latest technology that enables laying of underground cables without causing much damage to the roads was not used.

Accordingly, an official appeared and explained that trenches had to be dug only to repair the old cables that were laid manually. Disapproving of such an explanation, the Chief Justice said the officials should take a call on laying underground cables in all areas in the city using the trenchless technology.

He said it would be wise to spend a little more on using latest technology to lay new cables across the city than dig trenches to attend faults in the old cables, close them, lay the road and dig them again after a year if the fault occurs again. He said the officials must come out of the fixed mindset. “This is happening only in our country,” he said.

The Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over the Greater Chennai Corporation not maintaining properly even the roads and pavements around the High Court premises. He was disturbed that the court compound wall was used by passersby as an open air toilet.

Pointing out that the wall next to the entrance to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was used as an open toilet, the Chief Justice asked: “If this is the condition outside the High Court, what would be the condition of the city? It should be stopped. Otherwise, the Commissioner will have to appear.”

He insisted that sufficient public toilets and even mobile toilets should be pressed into service and those who still pee on the court walls should be penalised to prevent such practice. “Otherwise, what message are you sending? It can’t be done on the boundary wall of the High court,” he said.