US–India Friendship Alliance donates 486 oxygen concentrators to TN

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 17:02 IST

The US–India Friendship Alliance, an affiliate of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has donated 486 oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu.

“These concentrators were airlifted from Foshan, China to New Delhi, and were brought to Chennai subsequently by air cargo.. The government of Tamil Nadu expresses its appreciation for the efforts of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF),” an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

On the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, 50 oxygen concentrators each were moved to Erode, Tiruppur and Salem districts and the remaining 336 were moved to Coimbatore district on Friday. “These concentrators will be deployed at various hospitals and COVID care centres in each of these districts,” the release added.