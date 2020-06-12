Usilampatti-Theni gauge conversion work on a fast track

Gauge conversion project on Usilampatti-Theni section is progressing on a faster pace with the rock-cutting work on Andipatti pass on Madurai-Theni district border nearing completion.

The project of Madurai-Bodi section was halted for nearly 45 days during the COVID-19 lockdown and resumed in first week of May.

“Rock-cutting at the mountain pass was challenging as blasting had to be done closer to the Theni highway where vehicle movement is high,” said a railway engineer.

The space along the track through the pass that is being converted from metre gauge to broad gauge had to be widened.

While the space at the bottom had been increased from 7 metres to 12 metres, at the top, the open space had been increased to 24 metres from existing 16 metres.

“The final touch to the slope and construction of drainage system near the pass needs to be completed,” he added.

The work at the pass is part of the Usilampatti-Andipatti stretch of 21 km. Track on this stretch has been linked.

Andipatti-Theni stretch

Similarly, on the Andipatti-Theni section of 17 km, earthern works had been completed and track linking done on around 10 km.

Load-deflection test on the newly-constructed major bridge across Vaigai river near Cunnoor had been carried out. Track-laying on the bridge would also be done soon.

The railway officials were waiting for eviction of encroachment along the track in Theni town for carrying out some blasting of rock, he said.

“The gradient track for broad gauge section needs to be reduced and hence some rock on the track requires to be blasted,” he added.

While the work between Usilampatti and Andipatti would be completed by September, the other stretch of work on Andipatti-Theni was planned to be completed by December.

Already work on Madurai-Usilampatti section for 37 km had been completed and cleared for train operation.

Train services on Madurai-Bodi secton was closed from January 2011.