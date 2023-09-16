HamberMenu
Usha Uthup gets Life Time Achievement Award

September 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran singer Usha Uthup received Lifetime Achievement Award from State IT Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Renuka David and Col. David Devasahayam at the annual Radiant Wellness Conclave, an event about holistic wellness, held in Chennai on Saturday.

Based on the theme “Power of Possibilities” through nine dimensions of wellness (physical, spiritual, financial, intellectual, technological wellness and so on), the conclave sought to focus on the importance of wellness in society.

Several well-known personalities such as PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, journalist Barkha Dutt, actor Revathi, Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, Shriram Madhav Nene, and Raju Venkataraman spoke.

Replying to the felicitation, Ms. Usha Uthup said: “It has been 54 years since I started singing and I started singing in Madras.”

The Radiant Wellness Conclave is a not-for-profit event organized by Radiant Foundation, a CSR initiative by the Radiant Group of Companies. The Radiant Wellness Conclave attracts a variety of audience, including professionals, corporate heads, entrepreneurs, educators, and an exuberant youth force from local colleges.

