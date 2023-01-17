Use SC Sub Plan to provide free housing to homeless, say activists

January 17, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of civil society organisations, activists, and representatives of homeless people in Chennai have come up with a wish list of demands which they want to be incorporated in the Tamil Nadu’s Budget for 2023-24 that would be presented in a couple of months time.

The wish list was formulated based on a discussion with all the stakeholders which was facilitated by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.

A key demand in the wish list was the complete waiver of beneficiary contribution of a few lakh rupees that the homeless people ought to pay for allocation of government-built houses. As the majority of the homeless population belonged to the Scheduled Castes, the wish list said that the government should make use of the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan to fund the beneficiary contributions instead of demanding the same from the homeless people.

Highlighting the troubles undergone by the homeless people in obtaining identity documents, the wish list stressed the need for a State-level standard operating procedure to make it easier for them to get the documents.

It further demanded the modification of Illam Thedi Kalvi to Makkalai Thedi Kalvi scheme and ensuring that its benefits reached the homeless people as well. The wish list also highlighted the need for a comprehensive on urban homeless to bring together all the programmes implemented by different organisations and facilitate inter-departmental coordination. It said that the government can refer to a similar policy implemented by the Rajasthan government called the Rajasthan Homeless Upliftment and Rehabilitation Policy.

