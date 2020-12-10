‘Use of mike while recording videos for The Hindu Margazhi contest preferable’

Microphone is a mini god, says Abaswaram Ramjhi

A common question from people interested in participating in The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition has been if they should use a microphone while recording their videos.

Musician Abaswaram Ramjhi, who is also the founder of Issai Mazhalai music choir for children, explained that recording the singing or performances without a mike would not capture the crucial audio properly.

“The judges after all need to listen to the audio,” he added.

It will take performers at least 50 concerts to understand how the mike works, what acoustics means and how important feedback is. “Unless you have a good audio system, you cannot take your performance to the audience. The microphone is a micro deivam (mini god),” said Mr. Ramjhi, who has trained hundreds of youngsters.

Even if participants use mobile phones to make the recording, a small lapel mike would make all the difference.

“Unless there is a mike, the audio won’t be picked up properly. In fact, the tonal quality in various rooms in a home differs. Some rooms have more echo effect than others.”

“Those who make recordings should listen to what they have recorded, check if it is fine and then send,” said actor S. Ve. Shekhar.

The last date for sending in entries by participants in the three categories to thmargazhi@thehindu.co.in is December 12, 2020. For more details:

https://

www.google.com/amp/s/

www.thehindu.com/news

/national/

tamil-nadu/the-hindu

-announces

-margazhi-competition

-for-young-

indian-classical-musicians

/article33231111.ece/amp/