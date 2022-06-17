‘Use of filter during implant prevents stroke’

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 22:24 IST

Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre recently performed a trans-catheter valve implant (TAVI) using a filter. The filter is deployed during the implant to collect debris from the cracking of the old valve stent.

During TAVI, the debris has a tendency to flow into the bloodstream and eventually into the brain and cause stroke. However, the new development where the catheter is designed to have a filter, collects the debris and thus prevents stroke.

“The team headed by Dr. S. Nagendra Boopathy successfully carried out the ingenious procedure along with Dr. S. Ramesh, Dr. S. Sadhanantham for the first time,” said S. Thanikachalam, chairman and director, Cardiac Care Centre.