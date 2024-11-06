 />
Use of AI must be transparent and accountable: T.N. Speaker M. Appavu

Published - November 06, 2024 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly Speaker M. Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said the use of AI must be transparent and accountable. Mr. Appavu is in Sydney to participate in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference scheduled to be held from November 6 to November 8.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference was held in International Convention Center, Darling Harbour, Sydney on Wednesday, according to a statement.

As part of the conference, a workshop on the subject ‘The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliamentary Processes and Practices – Opportunities and Challenges’ was held.

During this workshop, Speakers of various Commonwealth Parliaments/Legislative Assemblies participated and briefly expressed their views.

M. Appavu, representing the Tamil Nadu Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, stressed that the ease of information leads to misinformation and that there is scope for manipulation.

