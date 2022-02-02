‘Use anti-slip materials for railway station platforms’

Complaining that granite floor would not be safe for passengers, a Tirunelveli-based citizen welfare forum filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities to lay platform floors with anti-slip materials at Tirunelveli railway junction.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan ordered notice to the authorities seeking a response on the petition filed by Nellai Mavatta Pothu Jana Pothu Nala Sangam, represented by its president Mohammed Ayyub.

The petitioner said renovation works were under way at the railway station and the authorities were fixing granite floors. They would become slippery whenever it rained and it could pose a threat to women, children and senior citizens, he said.

Similar floors were laid in Chennai Egmore railway station and it resulted in several passengers falling down. The authorities had to instead use anti-slip materials for platform floors as it would be safe for the passengers, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.