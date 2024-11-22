Use AI to combat AI

Like the saying goes, “Set a thief to catch a thief,” one can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combat AI, Sujatha Iyer, Head of AI Security ManageEngine said at The Hindu AI Summit 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ChatGPT and Large Language Model (LLM) are increasing productivity levels. But there is a dark side to LLMs too. There are similar platforms which are used to generate convincing phishing campaigns. You wont even have a suspicion that it is a phishing campaign,” she said during a fireside chat with Suresh Vijayaraghavan Chief Technology Officer of The Hindu Group on the topic ‘AI in Cybersecurity: Building Next-Generation Defences Against Emerging Threats.’

Ms. Iyer further said, “If you look at the scenario today, digital has become the first touch point of every business. There is a lot of emphasis and momentum on security and privacy.”

She pointed out that given the digitisation speed.. not every employee is going to be digitally aware.. so there are chances of phishing campaigns and people inadvertently enter their credentials online. In such cases AI will help you take a stand – they see suspicious sites and alert you, she added. AI helps take the next big action, she said adding that it is important to continuously monitor your sample set and see if there is any drift in data.

\The Hindu AI Summit 2024 is presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with ManageEngine. The Confederation of Indian Industry is the industry partner and CIO Association is the strategic partner. RetailGPT is the phygital commerce partner for the summit; Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project is the healthcare partner and LatentView Analytics is the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) has been roped in as the digital transformation partner while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has come in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail is the mobility partner and the TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.